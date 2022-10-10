Virtua One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (TVK)

Virtua (TVK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Virtua has a market cap of $26.68 million and $1.96 million worth of Virtua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtua token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtua has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Virtua Token Profile

Virtua (TVK) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Virtua’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 tokens. The official website for Virtua is virtua.com. The Reddit community for Virtua is https://reddit.com/r/terravirtua/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtua’s official Twitter account is @virtuametaverse. The official message board for Virtua is medium.com/terravirtua.

Buying and Selling Virtua

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtua (TVK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtua has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 767,287,929.8 in circulation. The last known price of Virtua is 0.03591478 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $937,387.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://virtua.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtua should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

