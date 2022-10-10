Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

ETR VNA opened at €20.61 ($21.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.72 and a 200 day moving average of €31.93. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

