Vortex Defi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Vortex Defi token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $19,604.63 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001836 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.06 or 0.01614882 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Vortex Defi Token Profile

Vortex Defi is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 tokens. Vortex Defi’s official website is vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vortex Defi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex Defi (VTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vortex Defi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 2,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vortex Defi is 0.00146043 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vortexdefi.com.”

