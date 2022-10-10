Vulkania (VLK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,067.00

Vulkania (VLK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Vulkania has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Vulkania has a total market cap of $654,276.72 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulkania token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vulkania Profile

Vulkania’s launch date was April 24th, 2021. Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 tokens. Vulkania’s official website is www.vulkania.io. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @vulkaniaapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vulkania Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulkania (VLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vulkania has a current supply of 38,767,521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vulkania is 0.0269209 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,404.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.vulkania.io/.”

