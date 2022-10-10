Waddell & Associates LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.48. 19,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,244. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.72 and its 200-day moving average is $358.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

