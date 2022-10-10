Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $208,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

SYY traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,827. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

