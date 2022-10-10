Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $260,000 in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 1.22% of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
DCPE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.64. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,497. DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (DCPE)
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.