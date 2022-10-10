Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $260,000 in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 1.22% of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DCPE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.64. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,497. DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26.

