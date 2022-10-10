Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $588,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $12.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.32. 16,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.97 and its 200 day moving average is $555.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

