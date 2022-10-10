Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,891. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

