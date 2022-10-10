Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 953,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,088,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

