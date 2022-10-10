Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

