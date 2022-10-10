Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $365,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. The company has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

