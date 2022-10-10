Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

