WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $75.90 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $75.90 million and $22.32 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

