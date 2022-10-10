Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $35.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

