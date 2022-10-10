Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $35.00

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

