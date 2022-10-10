West Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
BATS IGRO traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $50.89. 35,573 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.
