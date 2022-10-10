West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 386 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,590. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

