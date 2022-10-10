West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,316 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 110,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

