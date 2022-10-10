West Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $25.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.50. 109,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

