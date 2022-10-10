West Wealth Group LLC Sells 22,115 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

