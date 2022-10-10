Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

