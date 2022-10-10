WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRK. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of WRK opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. WestRock has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

