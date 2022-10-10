WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $185.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $226.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.79. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,292. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

