WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.22 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 19th, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 tokens. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @whalemembers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/whalemembers. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE (WHALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHALE has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,957,653.1452 in circulation. The last known price of WHALE is 1.1683274 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $331,777.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whale.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

