Wilder World Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World launched on May 10th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wilder World is medium.com/@wilderworld. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @wilderworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com.

Wilder World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World (WILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wilder World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 94,845,467.17 in circulation. The last known price of Wilder World is 0.22627691 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $400,579.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wilderworld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.