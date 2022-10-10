Wirtual Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $269,680.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “Wirtual (WIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wirtual has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wirtual is 0.09915014 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $218,015.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wirtual.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

