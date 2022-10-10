WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WW. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 5,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53. WW International has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in WW International by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

