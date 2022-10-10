Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.29 and last traded at $67.48. 38,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,186,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

