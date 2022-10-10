XCAD Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One XCAD Network token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00011248 BTC on major exchanges. XCAD Network has a market cap of $52.48 million and $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XCAD Network Token Profile

XCAD Network’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,868,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 tokens. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @xcademyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCAD Network’s official website is xcademytoken.com.

XCAD Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XCAD Network (XCAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Zilliqa platform. XCAD Network has a current supply of 198,868,553.08471385 with 31,848,238.84881543 in circulation. The last known price of XCAD Network is 2.34137083 USD and is up 7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $5,484,390.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xcademytoken.com/.”

