Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON YCA opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.02) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 293.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.80 ($5.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £760.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.25.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

