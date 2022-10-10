Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.7 %
LON YCA opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.02) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 293.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.80 ($5.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £760.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.25.
About Yellow Cake
