Zap Hits Market Cap of $901,929.04 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $901,929.04 and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zap was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official message board for Zap is medium.com/the-zap-project. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @zapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is https://reddit.com/r/zapprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap (ZAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zap has a current supply of 520,000,000 with 236,144,465 in circulation. The last known price of Zap is 0.00387262 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,078.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zap.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

