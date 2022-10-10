Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $259.19

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $259.19 and last traded at $259.19, with a volume of 2265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.33.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

