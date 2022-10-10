Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.