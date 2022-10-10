Zipmex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.82 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Zipmex has a market cap of $8.82 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Zipmex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zipmex Profile

ZMT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 tokens. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex. Zipmex’s official message board is medium.com/@zipmex. The official website for Zipmex is www.zipmex.com.

Zipmex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zipmex (ZMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zipmex has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zipmex is 0.13412716 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,006.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zipmex.com.”

