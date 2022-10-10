Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) vs. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Financial Analysis

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Sprout Social shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sprout Social 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zuora and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.13%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $74.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.89% -56.71% -18.86% Sprout Social -18.65% -28.60% -15.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zuora and Sprout Social’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $346.74 million 2.81 -$99.43 million ($0.87) -8.48 Sprout Social $187.86 million 17.96 -$28.70 million ($0.76) -81.55

Sprout Social has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Zuora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

