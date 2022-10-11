0xDAO (OXD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,680.00

0xDAO (OXD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, 0xDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. 0xDAO has a market cap of $2.02 million and $75,680.00 worth of 0xDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

0xDAO Token Profile

0xDAO was first traded on January 20th, 2022. 0xDAO’s total supply is 31,499,808 tokens. 0xDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@0xdao. 0xDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xdao_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xDAO is www.oxdao.fi.

0xDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xDAO (OXD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. 0xDAO has a current supply of 31,499,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 0xDAO is 0.00175829 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $77,845.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxdao.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.