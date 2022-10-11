1,457 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.74.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.60. 123,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

