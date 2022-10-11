196,598 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 196,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

IAU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

