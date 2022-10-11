2,272 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.01. 44,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

