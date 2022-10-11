2,335 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Manteio Capital LLC

Manteio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 11.2% of Manteio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after buying an additional 368,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

