25,910 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. 157,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,689. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

