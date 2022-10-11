2,795 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cryoport by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

