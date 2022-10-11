3EDGE Asset Management LP Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791,096 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 50,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

