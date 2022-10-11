3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REMX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

