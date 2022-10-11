3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 2,032,288 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032,288 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 7.7% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $103,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

PDBC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,475. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

