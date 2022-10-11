3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $129.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

3M stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,894. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

