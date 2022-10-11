3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $129.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

3M stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,894. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.