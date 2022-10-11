487 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LMT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $410.41. 37,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
