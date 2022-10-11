591 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,010 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

