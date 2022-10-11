5STAR Protocol (5STAR) Price Down 81.5% Over Last Week

5STAR Protocol (5STAR) traded down 76.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. 5STAR Protocol has a market cap of $82,913.73 and $8,112.00 worth of 5STAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 5STAR Protocol has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One 5STAR Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

5STAR Protocol Token Profile

5STAR Protocol was first traded on May 8th, 2022. 5STAR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. 5STAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @5starofficial_. 5STAR Protocol’s official website is 5star-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “5STAR Protocol (5STAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. 5STAR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 5STAR Protocol is 0.00082914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://5star-coin.com.”

