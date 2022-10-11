622 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

